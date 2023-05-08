Close to 90, Deve Gowda covers 38 constituencies and addresses 68 rallies

May 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The indomitable spirit of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in electoral politics has been on display this elections as he criss-crossed the Assembly constituencies campaigning for the Janata Dal (Secular) candidates over the last fortnight.

From issues pertaining to irrigation and agriculture to reservation, the JD(S) supremo has covered a range of subjects in his speeches at the election rallies. Since he started his campaign on April 24 till the public campaign ended on May 8, Mr. Gowda covered 38 Assembly constituencies, mostly in the South Karnataka region, heli hopping in a packed schedule. He addressed 68 rallies during the campaign, including five at Chennapatna where his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting and three in Ramanagara where his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting.

Keeping pace

“Despite facing health issues, Mr. Gowda kept pace with the election campaign rigorous, bringing cheer among his supporters,” a party source said. The former Prime Minister will turn 90 years this May 18, and is probably the second oldest active politician in Karnataka after the 92-year-old Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is contesting from Davangere South.

On the final day of campaigning, he visited Holenarasipura Assembly constituency, which he represented six times and ended the campaign at Ramanagara where his grandson Nikhil is contesting. Incidentally, it was in Ramanagara that he won in 1994 and became the Chief Minister, reviving his political career.

Earlier last month, the veteran leader had intervened to solve the problem of fielding the candidate in Hassan after his daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna publicly expressed desire to contest from Hassan. Eventually, Mr .Gowda’s intervention led to the party announcing ticket to H.P. Swaroop, son of former legislator late H.S. Prakash. The veteran leader also campaigned for party legislator Annadani in Malavalli.

Good response

Mr. Gowda’s longtime associate and MLC K.A. Tippeswamy said, “He is getting a good crowd like the same way that he would get in the past. He has been passionately speaking about issues on irrigation, agriculture, pension and reservation among other things that he contributed besides the Pancharatna scheme and loan waiver scheme of Mr. Kumaraswamy.” Another aide said that thousands had gathered to hear Mr. Gowda speak at the public rallies.

The crowd thronging to Mr. Gowda’s rallies shows his popularity still, the party insiders said. His popularity among the Vokkaligas is such that in multiple constituencies in Mandya district, a key support district to the JD (S), several party supporters told The Hindu that they believed that his campaigns could convert some “tough seats” in favour of the party. “He has a knack to appeal to his electorate. His arrival will help the party,” said Mayanna Gowda of Doddagarudana halli, near Mandya.