Clear bills: Rly. contractors

HUBBALLI

07 April 2021 22:15 IST

The Indian Railways Infrastructure Providers Association has urged the new General Manager of South Western Railway Gajanan Mallya to clear the payment of bills for various railway projects that have been kept pending since long and he has responded positively.

On Wednesday, Mr. Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway, who has been given additional charge of South Western Railway, took charge and the association office-bearers felicitated him at his office.

Briefing the new General Manager on the problems being faced by the association members, secretary of the association and Managing Director of Swarna Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad requested him to look into the issue.

Mr. Prasad told him that bills for various railway projects under the three divisions of SWR worth ₹60 crore were pending from September 2020 and urged him to take steps for early clearance of the bills.

According to a press release issued by the association, the General Manager responded positively and immediately gave instructions to officers concerned to take steps. The General Manager assured them of clearing the bills within a week’s time and office-bearers thanked him. K. Ramanamurthy, M. Sampath Kumar, Arvind Chavan and others of the association were present, the release said.