23 October 2021 19:10 IST

Chikkamagaluru district administration conducted a cleanliness drive at Manikyadhara, part of Chandradrona hill ranges, in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Saturday. Officers of the Revenue, Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council, Forest Department and others participated in the drive. The staff members collected plastic material, used cloth and other waste at the tourist spot.

H.L.Nagaraj, Assistant Commissioner, said people visiting the places should keep them clean. If they continued to litter the tourist places, the administration would have to impose restrictions on tourists.

CMC Commissioner B.C.Basavaraj, tahsildar Kantaraj and others were present.

