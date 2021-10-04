Cleanliness drive begins ahead of Dasara

L. Nagendra, MLA, launching the cleanliness drive in Mysuru on Monday.

04 October 2021 23:11 IST

‘This will help clear accumulated garbage from dumping sites and also black spots’

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday launched a mega cleanliness drive ahead of Dasara. The MCC deployed nearly 150 vehicles that will be operational till October 6 while additional civic workers have been roped in for the festival period.

“These vehicles belong to contractors who have taken up various works of the MCC and have lent it to the corporation for three days for free. This will help clear accumulated garbage from various dumping sites and also the black spots,” said D.G. Nagaraj, Health Officer, MCC.

The vehicles deployed are in addition to the civic body’s own fleet of tippers and trucks used for door-to-door collection of garbage. The vehicles provided by the contractors will be deployed to clear the main tourist spots and important commercial streets, said Dr. Nagaraj. In addition, the black spots along the Outer Ring Road will also be cleared using these machinery, he added.

L. Nagendra, Chamaraja MLA, launched the drive. Mayor Sunanda Phalanethra and others were present.

To ensure that the city remains clean during the festival period, the MCC has also roped in additional civic workers on contract. But as the festival has been scaled down due to the pandemic, the number of contract workers roped in for Dasara duties is also less.

Earlier, the MCC would rope in an additional 250 to 300 civic workers (over and above nearly 1,500 civic workers on its payroll) and they would work in shifts.

But this year the cultural programme will be restricted only to the palace premises and hence the focus will be on main roads and thoroughfares, according to the authorities.