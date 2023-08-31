ADVERTISEMENT

Christ University set up Cyber Forensic Lab

August 31, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberspace has no borders, and the ability to protect virtual spaces that are vulnerable to external threats becomes of paramount importance, city police Commissioner, B. Dayananda, said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Indian Cyber Security Council held in Christ University, Kengeri on Thursday, where the Cyber Forensic Lab was also inaugurated, Mr. Dayananda, while emphasizing the need for security and regulation in the e-commerce and e-governance sectors, said that the essence is developing technologies, processes, and practices designed to safeguard our virtual assets from malicious actors and potential threats.

The cyber security summit, a collaborative initiative between Christ University, and the Center for Advanced Research in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security (ARDC), aimed to bring together leading experts in cyber security to create awareness of challenges that everyone faces within the digital landscape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M. G. Balakrishna, vice president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said, “We need to educate people on safety methods on net banking and other business transaction apps and urge them to strictly follow instructions given by the banks, financial institutions, and cyber police.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US