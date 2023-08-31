Christ University set up Cyber Forensic Lab

August 31, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cyberspace has no borders, and the ability to protect virtual spaces that are vulnerable to external threats becomes of paramount importance, city police Commissioner, B. Dayananda, said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Indian Cyber Security Council held in Christ University, Kengeri on Thursday, where the Cyber Forensic Lab was also inaugurated, Mr. Dayananda, while emphasizing the need for security and regulation in the e-commerce and e-governance sectors, said that the essence is developing technologies, processes, and practices designed to safeguard our virtual assets from malicious actors and potential threats.

The cyber security summit, a collaborative initiative between Christ University, and the Center for Advanced Research in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security (ARDC), aimed to bring together leading experts in cyber security to create awareness of challenges that everyone faces within the digital landscape.

M. G. Balakrishna, vice president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said, “We need to educate people on safety methods on net banking and other business transaction apps and urge them to strictly follow instructions given by the banks, financial institutions, and cyber police.”

