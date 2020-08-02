Chikkodi hospital OPD closed

Belagavi

02 August 2020 23:14 IST

The out-patient department (OPD) of the government hospital in Chikkodi was closed on Sunday after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 ward in the hospital, however, remains open.

The closure of the OPD caused inconvenience to poor non-COVID-19 patients who came there for out-patient treatment. It has also caused great stress to pregnant women from poor families who want to avail themselves of free delivery services in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has said that the hospital would be opened in a day or two.