Chikkamagaluru DC to declare Mullayyanagiri hill station plastic-free zone on World Earth Day

Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has decided to declare Mullayyanagiri Hill Station, a popular tourist destination in Chikkamagaluru taluk, a plastic-free zone with effect from April 22, the day when World Earth Day is observed.

Meena Nagaraj, the DC, in an order issued on Tuesday, April 16, said that the tourists and public visiting Mullayyanagiri Hill Station are prohibited from carrying single-use plastic items that include, pet bottles, plastic water bottles (up to 4.99 litres), gutka packets. The order will come into effect on April 22.

The DC has directed the Forest Department to set up a plastic screening check-post between the Allampura check-post and Mullayyanagiri Hill Station. The staff at the check-post will ensure the visitors do not carry any of the banned items.

The homestays and resorts in the plastic-free zone should have a proper system to ensure scientific disposal of plastic items. The Panchayat Development Officers had been instructed to provide the homestays following the order.

The DC said the decision was taken in the interest of conserving the hill station, which is part of the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. There had been complaints of visitors polluting the place by throwing plastic covers, bottles, and utensils.

