ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru DC to declare Mullayyanagiri hill station plastic-free zone on World Earth Day

April 17, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The DC says the decision was taken in the interest of conserving the hill station, which is part of the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has decided to declare Mullayyanagiri Hill Station, a popular tourist destination in Chikkamagaluru taluk, a plastic-free zone with effect from April 22, the day when World Earth Day is observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meena Nagaraj, the DC, in an order issued on Tuesday, April 16, said that the tourists and public visiting Mullayyanagiri Hill Station are prohibited from carrying single-use plastic items that include, pet bottles, plastic water bottles (up to 4.99 litres), gutka packets. The order will come into effect on April 22.

The DC has directed the Forest Department to set up a plastic screening check-post between the Allampura check-post and Mullayyanagiri Hill Station. The staff at the check-post will ensure the visitors do not carry any of the banned items.

The homestays and resorts in the plastic-free zone should have a proper system to ensure scientific disposal of plastic items. The Panchayat Development Officers had been instructed to provide the homestays following the order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DC said the decision was taken in the interest of conserving the hill station, which is part of the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. There had been complaints of visitors polluting the place by throwing plastic covers, bottles, and utensils.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US