Chief Minister says compensation for flood-hit people will be given as per NDRF norms

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa speaking to mediapersons at the Kalaburagi Airport on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

21 October 2020 20:05 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, while refraining from making announcement on relief in the light of code of conduct ahead of bypolls, assured after an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts on Wednesday that compensation will be given as per NDRF norms.

“We need another four-five days to get a clear picture about the damage caused by floods. As many as 14 taluks are affected in four districts and more than 43,000 people have been shifted to safer places. As many as 247 villages on river banks have been identified as sensitive and people in 117 of them have been partially shifted,” he said.

“Over 5,000 people have been rescued by NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel teams. And, 233 relief centres have been opened and 38,000 people are taking shelter in them. I have told the officials to ensure proper supply of food and medical services to the people who have taken shelter in relief centres. Compensation for flood victims would be given as per NDRF norms,” he said.

He was speaking to mediapersons at the Kalaburagi Airport after holding a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers of the flood-hit districts.

“The Model Code of Conduct is in force for elections and I won’t make any announcements. I have conducted an aerial survey and seen that there is drinking water problem in Kalaburagi city and rural areas and drinking water is being supplied through tankers. I have directed the officials to ensure that there was no drinking water problem,” said the Chief Minister.

“Officials have told me that power supply was disrupted as electricity poles have fallen due to rain. The repair work is on and the power supply would be restored shortly. I have also directed the officials to take up road repair works wherever roads suffered damage in the rain and floods. I have told them to take stringent precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan and others were present.