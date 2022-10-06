Chicken, goats saved from sacrifice

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 06, 2022 20:11 IST

Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali activists intervened in the Bhishta Devi annual fair celebrations and stopped animal sacrifice in Kikkeri village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Sri Dayananda Swami, head of the animal rights group, has said that activists rescued around 150 chicken and goats from being slaughtered.

“We went to the temple along with police, revenue and Animal Husbandry officials. We showed the jatra organisers, copies of a High Court order banning such sacrifices. We asked Animal Husbandry officials to take care of the rescued animals and birds,” the seer said in a release.

