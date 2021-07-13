Cheating case: Darshan wants ‘unseen’ hand exposed

MYSURU

13 July 2021 01:49 IST

A day after visiting the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mysuru, actor Darshan on Monday hoped that the police investigation will expose the ‘unseen’ hand that tried to cheat him.

The Hebbal Police in Mysuru registered a case of cheating and extortion based on a complaint lodged by Harsha, a hotelier friend of Darshan, against a woman and two others in connection with the attempt to fraudulently obtain a bank loan through the actor’s surety.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Darshan said the accused, who claimed to represent a bank in Bengaluru, had visited his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mysuru on the pretext of an inspection of the property for a bank loan amounting to ₹25 crore. The accused had claimed that the inspection was for the bank loan sought Darshan’s friends including the complainant Harsha.

Clarifying that his friends had not sought any loans as claimed by the accused, Mr. Darshan said he suspected an ‘unseen’ hand in the case. For, he felt that the accused woman could not have mustered the courage to attempt such a fraud without the backing of the ‘unseen’ hand. He hoped the investigation would expose the same.

Mr. Darshan also sought to clarify that he does not suspect film producer Umapathy also in the case.