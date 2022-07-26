Chamarajanagar to celebrate silver jubilee of the district’s creation on August 14-15

July 26, 2022 23:19 IST

It has been 25 years since the district of Chamarajanagar was carved out of the undivided Mysuru district on August 15, 1997, during the tenure of former Chief Minister J.H. Patel, marking 50 years of Indian Independence Day. The Chamarajanagar district administration has decided to celebrate the silver jubilee of the district’s formation with a lot of fanfare by drawing up a series of programmes on August 14 and 15.

Making an announcement in the regard on Tuesday, Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, said 25 years of the district’s formation will be celebrated along with the 75 years of Indian Independence on August 14 and 15.

Seminar on development

Constituting a team of officials of the district adminsitration headed by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal to celebrate the occasion, Mr. Somanna said a seminar on the comprehensive development of Chamarajanagar will be organised by inviting scholars, thinkers, experts from different fields and politicians. The output from the deliberations will be compiled into a report and submitted to the administration.

Also, personalities, who had participated in the struggle for the creation of a separate Chamarajanagar district and the achievers from the district will be identified and honoured on the occasion. All government buildings will be painted afresh and illuminated to mark the Silver Jubilee of the district’s formation. Also, a Jalapathosava will be organised at Bharachukki, which is among the well-known tourist destinations in the district, he said.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the work on Kalamandira is completed in time for its inauguration on the Silver Jubilee. He also asked the Public Works Department to take up the work on repair of J.H. Patel Auditorium in the headquarters of the district administration.

The district administration will also organise functions to distribute government facilities and benefits to identified beneficiaries on the occasion.

He said necessary steps will also be taken to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence by taking up programmes to unfurl the national flag outside houses, offices, educational institutions, etc. under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Mr. Somanna was speaking to the reporters at the Government Pre-University College in Begur in Gundlupet on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Chairperson of Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority C. Somashekar and a host of officials including Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal, Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police T.P. Shivakumar and others.