ADVERTISEMENT

Chamarajanagar court sentences man to 20 years RI for rape of minor

February 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The special POCSO judge in Chamarajanagar has sentenced a man to 20 years in rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.

The Ramapura police in Chamarajanagar district’s Kollegal taluk booked a case against 26 year-old Rajappa of K.S. Doddi village in its vicinity under various provisions of IPC and POCSO Act in October 2020 after receiving a complaint that the accused lured a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her.

He took the girl to Tamil Nadu, where they stayed in a relative’s house informing them that he would be marrying her. An investigation had confirmed that he raped the girl, said a statement issued by K. Yogesh, Special Public Prosecutor in the Additional District and Sessions Fast Track Special Court 1, which is also the Special POCSO court, Chamarajanagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 22, 2024, the judge of the Special POCSO court Lokappa N.R. sentenced Rajappa to six years rigorous imprisonment.

The court also ordered payment of ₹4 lakh as compensation to the victim from the District Legal Services Authority within 30 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US