CET begins today; 3,49,637 students to write exam

April 17, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Entrance Test (CET-2024) for admission to professional courses such as engineering will be held on April 18 and 19 and 3,49,673 candidates are expected to appear for the test this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has said that the number of students who have registered for CET-2024 is the highest compared to the previous years.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, in a press release on Wednesday said, “All measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination at 737 centres across the State. Apart from engineering courses, the CET will be applicable for aspirants of agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga and B.Sc. (Nursing) courses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the total 737 examination centres, 167 are located in Bengaluru and the rest 570 are outside Bengaluru. On the first day, the examination for Biology will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 11.50 a.m. and Mathematics from 2.30 p.m. to 3.50 p.m. On April 19, exams will be held for Physics (10.30 a.m. to 11.50 a.m.) and Chemistry (2.30 p.m.- 3.50 p.m.).

As many as 648 specially abled candidates will be appearing for the examination, according to the release.

District Commissioners (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) will monitor the process in their respective districts. An Observer of Assistant Commissioner cadre has been entrusted to oversee each centre and police personnel have been deployed at examination centres to avoid any room for irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 737 Observers, 737 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 737 Custodians, 14,568 Invigilators and a total of 20,300 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties.

Kannada test will be conducted on April 20 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates in Belagavi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. As many as 1,545 candidates are appearing for the Kannada language test.

Though there is no dress code, the students are not allowed to wear any metal ornaments, except married candidates who can wear the mangalsutra. If candidates are wearing full arm shirts/dress, they must fold it and write exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.