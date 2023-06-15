CET-2023 results: Bengaluru boy emerges topper in engineering stream

June 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test- 2023, gateway to professional courses including engineering, were announced on Thursday. This year 2,61,610 candidates registered for the test of which 2,44,345 appeared for the exams and of them 2,03,382 students have secured eligibility for admissions to engineering this year.

Bengaluru boy Vignesh Nataraj Kumar of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Mallasandra, Bengaluru South has topped the state in the engineering stream. He has also secured eighth rank in B-Pharma and Pharm-D streams as well. Speaking to The Hindu he said, while he expected to bag one of the top 10 ranks, he was pleasantly surprised to secure the first rank. However, he added he was keen to join one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and was waiting for his JEE results. He wants to study computer science and contribute to society by creating technological solutions for physically and mentally challenged children.

Arjun Krishnaswamy of R.V. PU College Jayanagar, Bengaluru and Samrudh Shetty of Vidyaniketan Science PU college Hubballi have bagged second and third ranks in the engineering stream, respectively.

Byresh S.H., hailing from Kolar and a student of Expert PU College, Mangaluru has topped the B.Sc Agriculture stream. He also secured second rank in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS), fourth in Veterinary Sciences, and B-Pharma, D-Pharma streams, and Nursing. However, Mr. Byresh said that his aim has always been to study medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and was working towards that. He has also secured All India Rank (AIR) 48 in NEET this year. “With the marks I have secured, I am close to realising my dream of entering AIIMS New Delhi.” Mr. Byresh says he wants to be a cardiologist.

Malavika Kapoor of Mahesh PU College Chamarajpet Bengaluru got first rank in Veterinary Sciences and also first in B.Sc Nursing, second in B.Pharm and D.Pharma streams. Pratheeksha. R, Sri Kumaran Children’s Home Composite PU College, Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru, has emerged as a topper in BNYS, B-Pharma, and D-Pharma and has come second in the B.V.Sc and B.Sc. Nursing streams. However, both Ms. Kapoor and Ms. Pratheeksha have secured good rankings in UG NEET-2023 and are keen to pursue medical courses.

“I am happy to get the top rank in BVSc and BSc Nursing. I got the 557 All India Rank in NEET-2023. I aim to study medicine at a top central medical university like All India Institute of Medical Sciences. I would study for at least 10 hours every day, and underwent coaching from Allen Institute.”

