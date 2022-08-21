CET-2022 document verification to begin today

A file photo of CET counselling in Bengaluru.

After a delay, the document verification for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2002 rank holders will begin on August 22, Monday. This year, the document verification process will be in hybrid model. However, rank holders in Bengaluru will have to visit the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office for the document verification.

The KEA has released the document verification schedule and it will be held in three sessions on the basis of the CET rank. Students have to get their study certificates signed by the Block Education Officers (BEOs), who will then upload them onto the software. The KEA is already sent the candidate details to the respective taluk BEOs.

The schedule Document verification will be held in three sessions on the basis of CET rank On Monday, engineering rank candidates’ documents will be verified In the 1st session, documents of engineering rank 1 to 1,800 will be verified from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The turn of rank 1,801 to 3,600 will be in 2nd session from 11.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Document verification for students of rank 3,601 to 5,000, will be in 3rd session from 2 p.m. The process will continue up to September 7

In Bengaluru, there are around 40,000 CET rank holders and only eight BEOs. A majority of the candidates had failed to mention the particular taluk in the city and are also facing some confusion regarding which BEO they have to visit for document verification, officials said. In order to avoid inconvenience, KEA is conducting the document verification at the KEA office, Malleswaram, for the Bengaluru candidates.

Ramya S., executive director, KEA, told to The Hindu, “One-third of the CET rank holders are in Bengaluru. So, we are conducting online document verification for the Bengaluru candidates in KEA office. We will get all the eight BEOs in Bengaluru at the KEA office. This is being done so as to spare students the confusion regarding which BEO they have to visit. In order to avoid inconvenience, we thought we could get all of them to KEA.”

“Document verification for reservation by the Revenue Department is already under way. Even as the document verification process continues, we will follow the High Court directions on the case filed by CET-2021 repeaters who have been arguing against KEA’s decision not to include their PU marks in calculating CET ranks,” she added.