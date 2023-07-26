Certificates presented to Air Force graduates in Bidar

July 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, presented certificates to those who completed stage III and IV training in the Hawk Operational Training Squadrons at the valedictory ceremony of 209 Pilots Course and 24 Weapons Systems Operators Course (WSOC) at Air Force Station in Bidar on Monday.

The graduating pilots and weapon system operators have completed 52 weeks of training on the Hawk Mk 132 fighter aircraft. The flying officers were also awarded a trophy for overall order of Merit in Pilots Course and Weapons System Operators Course.

