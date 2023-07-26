ADVERTISEMENT

Certificates presented to Air Force graduates in Bidar

July 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, presenting a trophy to those who have completed stage III and IV training in the Hawk Operational Training Squadrons, at the Air Force Station in Bidar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, presented certificates to those who completed stage III and IV training in the Hawk Operational Training Squadrons at the valedictory ceremony of 209 Pilots Course and 24 Weapons Systems Operators Course (WSOC) at Air Force Station in Bidar on Monday.

The graduating pilots and weapon system operators have completed 52 weeks of training on the Hawk Mk 132 fighter aircraft. The flying officers were also awarded a trophy for overall order of Merit in Pilots Course and Weapons System Operators Course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US