CCTV cameras to be installed at Srirangapatna mosque

The Archaeological Survey of India has accorded permission for installation of CCTV cameras at Masjid E Ala in Srirangapatna, also known as Jumma Mosque.

A team of ASI officials inspected the ASI-protected monument on Monday after permission was accorded. “The request was pending for a long time,” said an ASI official here.

The Tipu Sultan Wakf Estate Secretary Irfan Ahmed said the Estate, which overlooks the affairs of the mosque, said the work on installation of 16 cameras had begun after the ASI team gave technical guidance by identifying and finalising the route of the wiring.

He said the CCTV surveillance of the monument was necessary for security. “We had sought permission for CCTV surveillance when permission was given for the same at Gumbaz, the tomb of Tipu Sultan,” he said.

The work on installing the CCTV cameras comes just ahead of the Shobha Sankeertana Yatra as part of Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations in Srirangapatna on December 16. However, officials said the installation of CCTV cameras had nothing to do with the Yatra.

Meanwhile, certain groups including Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have petitioned the police expressing concern over the safety to the monument.

The Mandya district administration has ordered closure of all wine shops and liquor stores in Srirangapatna town and Ganjam from 6 a.m. on December 15 to midnight of December 16.