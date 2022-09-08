CCB seize unaccounted cash

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested a gang of three persons who were carrying unaccounted cash of ₹76 lakh.

Based on information, the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) officials of CCB rushed to Nanjappa Road in Shanthinagar and nabbed the trio.

The arrested are Robin Kumar, 26, a resident of Shanthinagar and a native of Gujarat, Sundar Lal, 39, of Sudhamanagar and native of Rajasthan, and their associate Neeraj Mishra, 37, of CKC Garden near Sudhamanagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCB officials suspect that they are part of a hawala racket waiting for their contacts to deliver the cash. The accused failed to produce the documents related to the cash or any transactions and source of the money. Hence, they were arrested.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case has been registered against the trio in Wilson Garden police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app