CCB raids garment shops for counterfeit goods worth ₹23.9 lakh

January 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police said two shops on Commercial Street and one in Shivajinagar were allegedly producing counterfeit garments under the guise of a reputable brand

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday raided two garment shops in Commercial Street for allegedly selling fake branded clothes and accessories to customers. The CCB police have seized such clothes worth ₹23.9 lakh.

Police officials said that two shops situated on Commercial Street and one in Shivajinagar were allegedly producing counterfeit garments under the guise of a reputable brand. These fake products were being sold to customers, making profit from their illegal activities.

The police have seized clothes, belts, shoes, and other accessories and cases have been filed under various sections of the Copyright Act, 1957.

