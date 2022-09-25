CCB arrests peddler, recovers ₹10 lakh worth synthetic drugs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a drug peddler and recovered 50 g of MDMA and 17 g of ecstasy tablets worth ₹10 lakh from him.

Based on a tip off, a team of police raided a place in K.S. Layout and arrested the accused red-handed while he was waiting for his customers to deliver the goods.

Inquiries revealed that the accused, a native of Kerala, was selling the drugs to his customers who are college students and private firm employees in and around K.S. Layout.

The police have booked the accused under the NDPS Act and taken him into custody to ascertain his network and source of the drugs.