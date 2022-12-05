Caste calculations cast a shadow on election of chairman to Karnataka Legislative Council

December 05, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Amidst multiple demands coming from caste groups over the reservation matrix, the BJP government in the State is also facing a challenge to nominate the chairman of Legislative Council based on caste calculations.

While a section of the party wants pro tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure, a Kuruba, to continue, another section is pushing for the return of the seniormost and eight-term member Basavaraj Horatti, a Lingayat, who shifted from Janata Dal (Secular) ostensibly after being promised the post. He resigned from the post of the chairman and also gave up his membership of the Upper House to join the BJP.

Once postponed

Unable to arrive at a decision, the government has already once put off the election, scheduled in the Monsoon session, despite the dates being fixed and a notification put out. The process then was also delayed as a section of party leaders were against handing over the post to a “new entrant” to the party overlooking the “original” BJP leaders.

The BJP achieved a majority in the Legislative Council for the first time in 2022, and currently has 39 members in the 75-member Upper House.

A decision is expected to be made in the Winter session. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the election will be held in the Belagavi session, set to start on December 19, and the government is expected to back Mr. Horatti for the post.

Kuruba factor

Kurubara Sangha, which is pushing for the return of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to the Cabinet, has also sought the post of the Upper House Chairman for Mr. Malkapure. Former Chairman Horatti, who is believed to have been upset after the postponement of the election in the Monsoon session, has been pacified, sources said.

“Though former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are inclined toward Mr. Horatti, the party is yet to decide,” a senior BJP functionary said. He also acknowledged the caste pressure on the party regarding the choice of the chairman but dismissed the threats of Kurubara Sangha over Mr. Malkapure’s elevation.

Lingayat base in North Karnataka

In North Karnataka, Veerashaiva-Lingayats form a huge base for the BJP. In fact, it was Lingayat leaders, including former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, who took the lead in convincing Mr. Horatti to join the BJP, sources said, adding that the party had promised him the post of chairman.

Sources close to the veteran leader insist on keeping this promise. “We sincerely hope the party will make Mr. Horatti the chairman during the Winter session,” said a person close to Mr. Horatti.