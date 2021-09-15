Cash, valuables taken away

Belagavi

15 September 2021 21:32 IST

The police have registered a case in connection with theft in the house of an ex-service man in Belagavi.

The offence is said to have been committed on Tuesday night.

The case filed in the Mal Maruti Police Station says that thieves made away with cash and valuables worth ₹3 lakh from the house of the ex-serviceman, Ashok Kamble.

Mr. Kamble and his family members were away in Solapur when the incident happened. His neighbours noticed that the lock had been opened and called him. He rushed back to the city and then lodged a complaint with the police.