Case against man for marrying minor girl

Hassan

05 August 2021 19:15 IST

Kadur Police have registered a case against a man who married a minor girl, and those who arranged the marriage.

The 34-year-old Bengalurean married the 16-year-old girl a few months ago. The issue came to light on Wednesday, when Child Helpline received a call.

The Child Helpline staff visited Dodda Bukkasagar village and collected information about the marriage. They learnt that the girl was two months pregnant. And, this was the second marriage for the accused.

Based on the complaint filed by the Child Helpline staff, Kadur Police booked a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The police registered another case against the parents and others who facilitated the marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The girl has been kept under care in a child home registered under the Women and Child Development Department.