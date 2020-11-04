Care centres shut down as COVID-19 cases drop

MYSURU

04 November 2020

A couple of them function in Mysuru; taluk hospitals now fully equipped to treat patients with 50 dedicated oxygenated beds

The COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in all taluks of Mysuru district had been closed down and patients from these centers had been shifted to the taluk hospitals which had been equipped with 50 oxygenated beds.

If necessary, even mild cases can be shifted to the taluk hospitals with the closure of CCCs amidst the big fall in cases.

In Mysuru city too, barring the CCCs at the KSOU academic building at Mandakalli near the airport and the ESI Hospital, the rest, including one in Varuna and Hoskote near here, had been shut down with no patients seeking isolation. The number of cases at KSOU building, which until early this month had nearly 1,000 patients, had come down to less than 60. The CCC at the KSOU building was the largest in the district and was recognised as a model CCC because of its various initiatives for the well-being of patients.

District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Chidambar told The Hindu that each taluk hospital had been equipped with 50 beds with oxygen supply. Moreover, the cases have also dropped. In this regard, the CCCs that functioned in every taluk had been stopped and patients, if any, were shifted to the hospital. Any new case, if in need of a care centre, will be shifted to the hospital, he said.

As on Tuesday, Mysuru has 1,437 active cases, including 150 patients in dedicated COVID-19 Healthcare Centres and about 100 in isolated COVID-19 Care Centres. The number includes both in government and private care facilities.

There are 394 patients in private hospitals and 137 in the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road. As many as 662 patients are in home isolation until Tuesday. The number of patients recovered as on Tuesday stands at 45,658 out of 48,056 cumulative positive cases.