Carcasses of over 100 stray dogs found

Hassan

08 September 2021 22:51 IST

Police, vets rush to Hunasekatte village in Bhadravati taluk

Carcasses of more than 100 stray dogs were found near Hunasekatte in Kambadal Hosur Gram Panchayat of Bhadravati taluk on Tuesday. The local people noticed them and informed the panchayat officers and the police.

It is suspected that unknown people captured the dogs and buried them after digging the ground. The gram panchayat officials have maintained that they had not ordered the culling of dogs. Following the incident, police officers and veterinarians reached the spot.

K. Basavaraj, taluk officer of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, told The Hindu that a team of experts and doctors had reached the spot. “As of now, the exact number of dogs dead is not known. We will conduct the mandatory procedures to ascertain the cause of death”, he said.

Case registered

Bhadravati Rural Police have registered a case based on a complaint by local people. The complainants have blamed the panchayat officials for the incident. B. Manjunath, secretary of Kambadal Hosur GP, said that panchayat had not ordered for capture or culling of dogs. “We don’t know who did this. We are also cooperating with the police for further investigation”, he said.

Recently around 35 monkeys were found dead in a village near Belur in Hassan district. Karnataka High Court had taken note of the incident and ordered a probe.