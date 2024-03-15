ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approval for 33 PHCs in KK region under Arogya Avishkara programme

March 15, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI:

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, approved the establishment of 33 primary health centres in the Kalyana Karnataka region under the “Arogya Avishkara “ programme launched by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh, in a release, stated that the Board had submitted a proposal to the State government for establishing 65 PHCs in the region according to population, which was announced in the recent State budget.

Of the 65 PHCs proposed, the KKRDB would set up 33 PHCs in the first phase at an estimated cost of ₹653 crore. The board will establish 32 more PHCs in the second phase. Dr. Singh said that with the establishment of 65 new PHCs we can overcome the shortage of PHCs in the region to some extent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data, Bengaluru division has 646 PHCs for 1.13 crore; Mysuru division has 659 PHCs for 94.95 lakh population; Belagavi division has got 455 PHCs for 1.18 crore population, while Kalyana Karnataka region has only 333 PHCs for 1.08 crore population.

 To study the prevalence of malnutrition among children and anemia among women in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, the KKRDB has earmarked ₹48 crore for setting up a Human Genome Study and Research Centre in Raichur, Dr. Singh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US