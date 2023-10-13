ADVERTISEMENT

Cab driver arrested for abusing passenger in Bengaluru

October 13, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a woman passenger and sending an indecent message to her on Thursday evening. The arrested has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Hosur. 

According to the police, the victim had booked a cab on one of the ride-hiring apps on Thursday evening while returning home after picking up her young daughter from school. When the cab allegedly did not turn up for nearly half an hour, she cancelled the ride and took an auto home.

However, the cab driver reportedly called her and took objection to her cancelling the ride. He allegedly called her repeatedly, verbally abused her using unparliamentary language, sent her an indecent message and also demanded that she refund the loss her cancelling the ride would cause him, following which she lodged a complaint with Electronics City police. They swung into action and arrested him in a few hours. 

