Bypoll underway in three constituencies in Karnataka

Bengaluru

17 April 2021 13:16 IST

Polling is underway in the three byelection-bound constituencies of Belagavi (Lok Sabha), Maski and Basavakalyan (Assembly) in Karnataka.

Polling got off to a slow start and picked up around 11 a.m. in all the constituencies.

BJP candidate Mangala Angadi, her daughters Dr Spoorti Patil and Shraddha Shettar voted in the government school in Vishweshvarayya Nagar. She performed pooja to the EVM before voting.

At Belagavi, Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi, his wife and children voted in the government school in Gokak. MES candidate Shubham Shelke voted in the government Marathi school on Mahadwar road. BJP MLA Abhay Patil and his wife voted in the government Marathi school in Basavana Galli in the old city.

Poll boycott

Voters of Hire Tadasi and Chikka Tadasi villages near Ramdurg boycotted the Parliamentary by poll to protest against the delay in release of compensation to farmers who suffered flood damage in 2019 and 2020. "We are tired of submitting memorandum after memorandum to the teheshildar and DC. We have made several requests to the ministers, MLA and MP to release us flood relief. But we have not got any," a farmers' representative said.

Ravi Patil, secretary of the district weavers' welfare association said weavers in some parts of the district were boycotting the polls. "Our members in Belagavi, Belagavi rural and Ramdurg have boycotted the polls, he said. That is because of the failure of the government to help struggling weavers during the lock down," he said.

Candidate positive

At Maski, Congress candidate Basanagowda Turvihal cast his vote in polling booth at Government High School at Turvihal village. BJP candidate Pratapgowda Patil is likely to cast his vote after 6 p.m. since he is under home quarantine after tested positive for COVID-19.

Homage paid

At Basavakalyan, Congress candidate Mala B Narayanarao, wife of the late B. Narayanarao whose death necessitated the byelection, visited the samadhi of her husband and paid homage before proceeding to exercise her franchise.

BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar offered puja at Basaveshwar Temple before going to cast his vote at Basavakalyan APMC yard. JD(S) candidate Sayed Yasrub Ali Quadri cast his vote near Hazrat Dargah.

BJP rebel candidate Mallikarjun Khuba, who is in the fray as an Independent candidate after he was denied party ticket, cast his vote at a government school in Tripurantha.