Businessman found dead

08 June 2021 20:05 IST

A businessman, who owned a stone crusher near Hassan, was found dead at his residence here on Monday night.

Gurunandan Prabhu, 42, was found in a pool of blood in his bathroom. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. He is survived by his wife, a baby, and parents.

His friends and family members reportedly told the police that he was upset in the recent days over mounting debts. He had borrowed loans from many, but could not repay them. Though he had properties, he could not arrange cash to clear the loans. The Hassan Extension police have registered a case.

