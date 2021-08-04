BSF Constable laid to rest with State honours

KALABURAGI

04 August 2021 19:27 IST

Border Security Force Constable Rajkumar M.Mavin, who was killed in a militant ambush in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday morning, was laid to rest with State honours on Wednesday at his village, Chinchansur, in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

He was killed in the ambush near the RC Nath area along Tripura’s eastern border with Bangladesh at 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday, when BSF personnel were out for routine patrolling. Unidentified men opened fire at him and left him seriously injured.

Rajkumar Mavin was a Constable of the 64 battalion of BSF Tripura Frontier. The body of the martyr reached Hyderabad by flight on Wednesday morning and was brought to Chinchansur village by road.

His relatives and hundreds of people from Chinchansur and surrounding villages gathered near his house to take a last glimpse of the departed martyr and showered flowers on the body, draped in a tricolor and kept in a flower-bedecked box.

The whole village was decorated with flowers to pay last respects to the departed BSF personnel who served the country and gave his life for it.