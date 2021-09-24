B.S. Yediyurappa presented Best Legislator Award

Former chief minister and Shikaripur MLA B.S. Yediyurappa in the Legislative Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU

24 September 2021 18:04 IST

The award was instituted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Former chief minister and eight-time MLA B. S. Yediyurappa was presented the Best Legislator of the Year award, instituted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on September 24.

The award was presented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a special programme in the Legislative Assembly in the presence of Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A committee led by Mr. Kageri and comprising the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy, chose Mr. Yediyurappa for the award.

Mr. Kageri said the award would henceforth be presented every year. A legislator can get the award once in a lifetime, he explained.