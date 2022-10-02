Bruhat Udyog Mela and District Koushalya Kendra inaugurated in Yadgir

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal inaugurated the district-level Bruhat Udyog Mela and District Koushalya Kendra in Yadgir on Sunday.

He paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

He said that the Union Government has introduced many schemes for youth and also providing skill-based training. “Youth should make use of such programmes and get jobs,” he advised.

R. Snehal, Deputy Commissioner, said that Udyog Mela was organized to celebrate the Kalyan Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav and as many as 20 private companies have participated during this event and they can appoint 1,200 youth for various skill-based jobs.