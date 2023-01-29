ADVERTISEMENT

BRT bird survey concludes; volunteers recover 274 species of birds

January 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The park authorities said the Great Indian Hornbill was sighted at BRT Tiger Reserve after many years

The Hindu Bureau

The four-day bird survey conducted at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve concluded on Sunday, January 29, and 274 species were recorded by the volunteers.

The park authorities said the Great Indian Hornbill was sighted at BRT Tiger Reserve after many years. Besides, two new migratory species were also recorded from the BRT that includes Northern Shoveler and Northern Pintail.

The bird survey commenced on January 26 at K.Gudi and in all 50 volunteers and 17 students took part in it. They were divided into 25 groups and conducted the field survey across the BRT Tiger Reserve. The surveyors included experienced bird watchers and the valedictory was held on Sunday. The scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar participated in the valedictory event.

Senior officials of the Forest Department including BRT Director Deep J. Contractor were present.

