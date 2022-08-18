Breakthrough Staff ReporterAugust 18, 2022 21:13 ISTADVERTISEMENT Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Vindhya achieved breakthrough at Pottery Town Metro Station on Thursday morning after completing 900 metres of tunnelling between Cantonment and Pottery Town Station. TBM Vindhya tunnelled for 184 days after it was started on February 15. Till now, it has cumulatively tunnelled through 1755 metres, said BMRCL officials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app