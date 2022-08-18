Breakthrough

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Vindhya achieved breakthrough at Pottery Town Metro Station on Thursday morning after completing 900 metres of tunnelling between Cantonment and Pottery Town Station. TBM Vindhya tunnelled for 184 days after it was started on February 15. Till now, it has cumulatively tunnelled through 1755 metres, said BMRCL officials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

