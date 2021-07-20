Boy dies in pond

Belagavi

20 July 2021 21:11 IST

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a farm pond in Shivalli village in Dharwad taluk on Tuesday.

Basavaraj Gadigeppa Lakkannavar had gone to the farm of Tayappa Hadapad. He jumped into the farm pond to swim. But he drowned.

The police suspected that his feet got caught in the muddy bottom. Rural Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. A case was registered at the Rural Police Station.

