Both students, parents happy: Minister

Hassan

25 October 2021 20:08 IST

B.C. Nagesh visits many schools in Tirthathalli, Hosanagar taluks

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh joined teachers and officers to welcome students attending classes for the first time after many months at Government Higher Primary School at Malavagoppa in Shivamogga on Monday.

The Minister interacted with students and wanted to know if they were happy to attend physical classes. The teachers distributed sweets to students. The Minister lighted a lamp to mark the restart of classes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government took the decision to open schools, following the suggestion of experts. There had been a good response from the students and parents. “The students are happy to attend offline classes. Parents are also happy that schools are being reopened”, he said.

Regarding the lack of basic amenities in government schools, he said they would be improved in a phased manner. Later, the Minister visited around 15 schools in Tirthathalli and Hosanagar taluks in the district.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions N.M. Ramesh told The Hindu that there had been a good response from the students. The average attendance was around 65 % in the district. “Students are happy and parents are also happy. We are hopeful that the attendance will improve in the coming days”, he said.

In Hassan district, around 60% of students attended classes. K.S.Prakash, DDPI, said, “We are happy with the response. Next week, we will start providing mid-day meals for primary school students also.”

Many teachers had taken special care to keep the schools clean and decorated to welcome schools on the day. The teaching faculty at Yelagudige in Chikkamagaluru taluk decorated the school with balloons. They distributed sweets and chocolates to students.