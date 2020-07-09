Boston Consulting Group to beroped in to attract investments

Bengaluru

09 July 2020 21:03 IST

Govt. to pay the firm ₹12 crore for one-year contract

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to hire services of Boston Consulting Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., an MNC, for a year for bringing investments to the State.

It was decided to pay a fee of ₹12 crore plus GST to the firm for its service.

The firm will act as a knowledge partner to the government and work out strategies for attracting investments, both global and domestic, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons after the Cabinet meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

Recently, the government amended a couple of laws related to land and industry for ensuring ease of doing business.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet deferred the approval for the new industrial policy (2020–25).

To take e-governance to the next level, a decision was taken to continue the services of EAT India Services Ltd. for development and implementation of e-procurement 2.0 on PPP model for another seven years. The approved cost of the project was ₹184.37 crore.

The Cabinet decided to provide interest-free loan of ₹2,500 crore for five electricity supply companies for payment of outstanding power purchase dues to the generating companies. Loans of ₹500 crore would be given to Bescom, ₹400 crore to Hescom, ₹1,000 crore to Gescom, and ₹600 crore loan to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

Mr. Madhuswamy said administration and management of two government companies — Mysore Electrical Industries and KAVIKA — would be shifted from the Commerce and Industries Department to the Energy Department for purchase of equipment by the Energy Department.

The Cabinet approved the development of an airport at Vijayapura at a cost of ₹220 crore. A sum of ₹95 crore would be released in the first phase for ground levelling and construction works. The new airport would be ready in two years. It would be used for operating small ATR aircraft, PWD Minister Govind M. Karjol said.

Following amendments to the AMPC Act, it was decided to reduce cess levied at APMC yards from 1.5% to 1%. The changes in the Act have enabled farmers to sell commodities outside the APMC yards also, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Chief Minister has been authorised to fill the vacancy of a member in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Member Lakshmi Narasaiah would retire on July 13, the Law Minister said.

It was decided to amend the Section 9 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act for mandating the Lokayukta and the Upa Lokayuktas to complete preliminary investigation within three to six months and filing chargesheet in six months.

A sum of ₹12.8 crore and ₹44.8 crore would be released for the Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga, and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Raichur, respectively, for undertaking development works. The State government would develop infrastructure at IIIT, Raichur, in the next four years, Mr. Madhuswamy said.