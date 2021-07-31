Karnataka

Bommai urges PM to grant AIIMS for Hubballi-Dharwad

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent BENGALURU 31 July 2021 01:08 IST
Updated: 31 July 2021 01:08 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give approval to setting up an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Hubballi-Dharwad and an AIIMS-like institution in Raichur, which is identified as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog.

According to a communique from the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Bommai has also appealed to the Prime Minister to upgrade the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to a Regional AIIMS-like institution.

The Prime Minister has, according to the communique, assured the Chief Minister of extending full support to the development of the State.

