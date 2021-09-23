Bommai to unveil Angadi statue

Belagavi

23 September 2021 18:45 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will unveil a statue of Suresh Angadi on Angadi College campus on Savgaon Road on Sunday.

The former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi will be present at the unveiling ceremony.

Mr. Bommai will arrive in Belagavi on Saturday evening. He will inaugurate the Town Municipal Council office and a bus stand at Sankeshwar. He will also inaugurate a bus stand, a bus depot and a diploma college in Hukkeri on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Ravindra Koushik e-library at Shivaji Garden and the Mahatma Phule Garden for the disabled in Tilakwadi. He will address the newly elected members of the Belagavi City Corporation at Mahaveer Bhavan. Mr. Bommai will leave for Gadag by evening.