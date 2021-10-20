Body of professor found in tank

Hassan

20 October 2021 13:16 IST

He was part of University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga

The body of Dr. S. Ganga Prasad, a professor at University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga, was found in a tank at Chikkabasur in Honnali taluk of Davangere district on October 19.

Ganga Prasad, 58, was Head of the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding. He was reported missing three days ago by his wife who had filed a complaint with the police in Shivamogga.

Ganga Prasad was a native of Dogganal in Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district. He had been working in the agriculture college in Shivamogga since 2006.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

The police have begun an investigation into his death.