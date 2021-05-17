KarnatakaBelagavi 17 May 2021 18:22 IST
Comments
Black fungus cases in Vijayapura
Updated: 17 May 2021 18:22 IST
As many as 20 cases of black fungus has been detected in Vijayapura district.
Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar has said that these are being treated in a ward earmarked for such cases in BLDE Hospital.
There are no such cases in the District Hospital now. If any such case is detected, such a patient will be shifted to a ward earmarked for treatment there, he has said in a release.
More In Karnataka
Read more...