Black fungus cases in Vijayapura

17 May 2021 18:22 IST

As many as 20 cases of black fungus has been detected in Vijayapura district.

Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar has said that these are being treated in a ward earmarked for such cases in BLDE Hospital.

There are no such cases in the District Hospital now. If any such case is detected, such a patient will be shifted to a ward earmarked for treatment there, he has said in a release.

