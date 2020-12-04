BJP’s ‘angry’ old guard seeks a meeting of party legislators

Bengaluru

04 December 2020

Chief Whip Sunil Kumar shoots off letter to Kateel urging him to hold the meeting

Turmoil in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has a new twist with the party old-timers coming in the open for the first time against the recent developments marked by perceived groupism, one-upmanship, and indiscipline. This is bound to put Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a spot, as they have urged party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel to convene a meeting of party legislators to facilitate discussion.

On behalf of the old-timers, who form the core of the party’s ideological identity, V. Sunil Kumar, government Chief Whip in the Assembly and Karkala MLA, shot off a letter to Mr. Kateel on December 1, urging him to convene a meeting of all the legislators of the party.

Appointments resented

Mr. Yediyurappa’s recent actions, especially the manner in which the appointments to boards and corporations were made, are expected to come under scrutiny by the legislators as Mr. Kumar has said in the letter that the legislators would also like to share their views on appointments and ministerial expansion, among other things.

Mr. Yediyurappa has reportedly ignored the recommendations made by the party organisation for appointments to boards and corporations, and instead appointed those loyal to him. This is being seen within the party as a message by Mr. Yediyurappa to the party high command that he would not step down meekly if he was asked to do so.

The party old-timers seem to be targeting migrants who came to the BJP recently and became Ministers, as Mr. Kumar has stated in the letter that there is a dire need to state the party’s disciplinary norms, irrespective of where they originally came from.

“Recent developments, including the public statements of Ministers, legislators, and prominent leaders, have hurt thousands who are working with an ideology and committed to party discipline,” Mr. Kumar has said, in an obvious reference to the mudslinging between the recent entrants to the party and a few other legislators. He said that suggestions by legislators in the meeting were bound to further strengthen the party, besides making the administration more effective.

Ahead of session

The letter, which has been written just ahead of the winter session of the State legislature, is being seen as public expression of dissatisfaction against the functioning style of Mr. Yediyurappa at a time when the central leadership is reportedly thinking of replacing him. The letter is addressed to the State president and not to the Chief Minister, though the latter is the legislature party leader.

Meanwhile, sources said that the old-timers want to urge the party leadership in the proposed meeting to prescribe norms and guidelines for making appointments to boards and corporations.

They also want to prevail upon the party leadership to prevent all people from making statements on behalf of the government and party, it is learnt.