BJP to organise service activities today to celebrate 7 years of Modi governance

MANGALURU

30 May 2021 05:23 IST

The BJP will celebrate the Narendra Modi government completing seven years by organising different types of service activities across 10,000 booths in the State on Sunday, according to the State chief spokesperson of the party Capt. Ganesh Karnik.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday Mr. Karnik said that the celebrations will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Some of the activities are planting of saplings, distribution of masks and sanitisers to the aged and those affected by the lockdown, blood donation, financial assistance of ₹2,000 to those hit badly, distribution of food kits and the like. The money for extending financial assistance will be raised by party workers from activists in the booth level, he said.

Mr. Karnik said that some of the activists will bear the school fees of students, supply medicines to COVID-19 patients, arrange for ambulance services, help in cremation and mobile recharges.

Capt. Karnik said that the COVID-19 cases in the State have dropped from 50,112 reported on May 5 to 39,900 on May 28. He said that the government hospitals under the Health Department in the State had 1,970 oxygenated beds, 444 beds in ICUs, 610 ICU beds with ventilators in March last year (2020). The same facilities have been increased with the government hospitals now having 24,000 oxygenated beds, 1,145 ICU beds, 2,059 beds with ventilators and 1,248 HFN (High Flow Nasal Cannula) facilities.

He said that the health facilities in health institutions under the Medical Education Department too have been increased. The number of oxygenated beds have been increased from 4,700 to 9,405, the ventilated beds have gone up from 341 to 646 and HFN facilities have been increased from 15 to 570.

The government has provided about 200 ventilators to private hospitals. The government is providing 70 % financial assistance to private medical colleges to set up oxygen production units and increase beds with oxygen supply facilities, Capt. Karnik said.