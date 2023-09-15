BJP ticket fraud case: Many big names involved, claims arrested Hinduvta activist Chaitra Kundapura

September 15, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Bengaluru

A day after the arrest of Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura for allegedly cheating a businessman of crores of rupees after assuring him of a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor in the Assembly elections, the prime accused claimed that there are many big names involved in the case and the arrest of a Swamiji will bring out the truth.

Replying to the media question while being escorted to the CCB interrogation center from the State home for women where he was housed for overnight stay, the accused said that her arrest is part of a “conspiracy related to Indira canteen pending bill issue”, and the arrest of a Swamiji will bring many big names out in the open.

According to the complainant filed by Govinda Babu Pujari, the man promised the ticket, Abhinava Halasri Swamiji of Hirehadagali Mutt in Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district is another accused who had taken ₹1.5 crore from the businessman, and is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track him down .

Chaitra is presently being grilled by CCB officials to ascertain her network and involvement of other people in the racket.

Chaitra and her associate are accused of defrauding Pujari of ₹5 crore, promising him a BJP ticket from the Byndoor constituency in Udupi district. Based on a complaint filed in Bandepalya, the CCB officials arrested Chaitra and her associate Srikanth from the parking lot of Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt on Tuesday night.

It is alleged that Chaitra and her associates planned and changed the look of two associates -- Ramesh and Dhanraj -- at a haircut saloon in Kadur town to make them pass off for RSS and BJP leaders. The duo was paid ₹1.2 lakh and ₹93,000 for the job to act like leaders to receive the money from Pujari promising BJP party ticket for the Assembly election.

