BJP targets JD(S) candidate in Mysuru

Mysuru

30 November 2021 20:41 IST

Latter offers to quit if evidence is provided

With the campaign for the ensuing elections to Legislative Council from the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency gaining momentum, the BJP appears to be sharpening its attack on the JD(S) candidate C.N. Manje Gowda.

A day after Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar levelled allegations against Mr. Manje Gowda during an election meeting on Monday, the latter issued a public statement demanding evidence for the charges levelled against him.

“The accusations you levelled against me on Monday are far from truth. I thought you were among the wise ones in the Ministry”, Mr. Gowda said and offered to withdraw from electoral fray and from politics if Mr. Somashekar produced evidence to support his accusations.

A video clip showing Mr. Somashekar levelling accusations against the JD(S) candidate is doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somashekar, when asked by reporters to elaborate on the allegations, said he will convene a press conference and provide details.

The BJP’s attack comes even as former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had publicly sought the support of JD(S) in the elections.

Mr. Somashekar has ruled out the possibility of BJP seeking JD(S) support in the constituency.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP candidate Raghu Kautilya had finished third in the previous elections when the counting of preferential votes was taken up. The Congress candidate R. Dharmasena and JD(S) candidate Sandesh Nagaraj had clinched the seats in the dual-member constituency during the last elections.

Meanwhile, the political parties have now begun asking their supporters to cast only one vote in the preferential pattern of voting. Referring to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to the supporters of the Congress party in the urban and rural local bodies to cast only one vote in favour of the Congress, Mr. Somashekar said the BJP too was asking its supporters to vote only for their candidate.

During an election meeting with party leaders and Congress corporators in Mysuru City Corporation held at his residence in the City on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress enjoyed the support of the maximum number of voters and its candidate D. Thimmaiah will win in the first round itself if supporters do not exercise the option of voting for their second preferential candidate.

The Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency has a total of 6,987 voters including members of urban and rural local bodies. While Mysuru district accounts of 4,512 of them, Chamarajanagar district has 2,275.