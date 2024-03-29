BJP seeks apology from Yathindra for remarks on Shah

BJP in Mysuru sought an unconditional apology from former MLA Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his alleged use of unparliamentary words against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the BJP spokesperson M.A. Mohan alleged that Yathindra during a recent speech, had used derogatory words while referring to Amith Shah and said that this smacks of ‘’lack of culture’’ in the Congress.
He said Yathindra being a doctor by profession and an educated person, should have desisted from making such remarks against Amit Shah.