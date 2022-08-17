BJP SC Morcha to hold protests today

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 17, 2022 19:34 IST

Condemning the murder of a Dalit boy for touching the water pot meant for “upper caste” people at a school in Rajasthan, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) Morcha of BJP has planned to hold a State-wide protest on Thursday.

In a media note released on Wednesday, Ambaraya Ashtagi, State vice-president of BJP SCs Morcha, said that the main demand of the protest would be seeking resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident. He also took exception to Congress leaders for not issuing a statement condemning the incident.

“Congress leaders issue statements over petty issues. But, they did not condemn the murder of a Dalit boy for just touching a water pot meant for the so-called upper caste people at a school in Rajasthan. It preferred to be silent to save the face of Congress government in Rajasthan. It shows the Congress’s anti-Dalit mindset,” Mr. Ashtagi said. He also challenged Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to own the responsibility of the murder and resign from his post.

