BJP protests in Siddapura after party worker knocked down by car dies

April 19, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of BJP workers held a road blockade in Siddapura in Kodagu district on Friday after a car fatally knocked down a party worker and injured two others in Valnuru village on Thursday.

A group of BJP workers were standing by the roadside after campaigning for the party in the ensuing elections when the incident took place. While Ramappa, 60, died, two others suffered injuries.

The police had arrested the driver of the car while two other occupants of the vehicle had fled.

BJP candidate Yaduveer visited the house of the deceased to offer condolences while BJP leader C.T. Ravi participated in the road blockade protest held at Siddapura demanding the arrest of all the persons in the car.

Congress MLAs from Kodagu district A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda too visited the spot and appealed to the protestors to call off the road blockade programme.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday in Siddapura and surrounding villages to ensure law and order.

