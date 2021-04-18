BJP MLA in isolation

Belagavi

18 April 2021 20:44 IST

BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi has isolated himself at home for five days, as he had come in contact with, among others, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who has tested positive for COVID-19, during campaigning for the party candidate Mangala Angadi in Belagavi.

He clarified that he has not tested positive. However, on the advice of doctors, and responding to the appeal by the Chief Minister that his primary and secondary contacts isolate themselves, “I have decided to stay at home,” he said.

His team will work from their office at the Nayak Students Federation in Gokak and receive public grievances. He will be ready to meet the public on April 24, said a release. He had spent the whole day with Mr. Yediyurappa and other leaders on April 15, during his rally and road show in Arabavi and Gokak.

