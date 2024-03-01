ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders say State government has failed on all fronts

March 01, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, president of the District unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has alleged that the State government has failed in all fronts, particularly in addressing farmer issues and drought.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday.

Mr. Yalagi said that around 800 farmers have died by suicide owing to drought and other agrarian issues. But the State government had not released compensation to the victims’ families so far. 

“The followers of the recently elected Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain chanted pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha. However, the State government has not taken any action against this,” he alleged.

He said that the Union government has reached the people with programmes like the Jaljivan Mission, Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala, PM-Kisan, Ayushman, Jan Dhan, etc. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering pro-people governance,” he added.

Former MLA’s Venkatareddy Mudnal, Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, H.C. Patil, Nagarathna Kuppi and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US